Ill. Atty Says Investor Has No Basis For Negligence Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Chicago immigration attorney accused of running an $88 million EB-5 investment scheme urged an Illinois federal judge Friday to grant him judgment over accusations that he committed legal malpractice while representing an investor who pumped $500,000 into a now-bankrupt project.    

Attorney Taher Kameli told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin that he's entitled to judgment over accusations that he fraudulently convinced Merrikhi Nasrabadi to put money into one of his investment funds while also serving as the investor's immigration counsel. Kameli argued Nasrabadi failed to allege that he'd committed malpractice related to the investor's immigration case and that he can't...

