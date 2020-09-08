Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Sends Radio Station Owner To Jail For Contempt

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A radio station owner who owes $1.2 million for airing songs on his airwaves without permission will be going to jail until he ponies up the documents that the court receiver has been waiting on, a California federal court has declared.

U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal signed the order Friday that directs Edward R. Stolz II to report to jail and remain there until he can provide the receiver with bank records, tax information and property records tied to his radio stations.

The order also came with a $5,000 fine, Stolz's third sanction in the four-year-old litigation, for the station...

