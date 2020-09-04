Calif. Gov. OKs Modifications To Worker Classification Law

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday gave his blessing to legislation that modifies the Golden State's landmark worker misclassification law to allow for more individuals to continue work as independent contractors, in particular freelance writers and photographers, music industry professionals, performance artists and data aggregators. Assembly Bill 5 revamped the state's test for classifying workers as independent contractors, mandating that all workers are presumed to be employees unless the hiring business can prove three specific things. Employees enjoy wage, safety and other workplace protections, while independent contractors generally do not. At the same time, the legislation maintained a less-stringent test for certain...

