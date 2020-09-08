Apple Decries Epic's 'Larcenous' Conduct In Fortnite App Row

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Apple filed counterclaims Tuesday in an antitrust suit brought by Epic Games, telling a California federal court that the game maker had engaged in "flagrant and larcenous" beaches of the agreements allowing it to sell its popular Fortnite video game through Apple's App Store. Epic had complained that Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store last month in "retaliation" for giving players a direct payment option for in-game purchases, and then took the fight a step further by cutting off access to Apple tools needed to develop games. But Apple countered on Tuesday that Epic had introduced the direct payment option in violation of agreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS