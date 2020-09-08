Feds Want Avenatti Jailed Again Over Alleged Laptop Use

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have asked a California federal judge to send embattled attorney Michael Avenatti back to prison, citing "clear and convincing" evidence that he used a computer to draft court documents, in violation of his release conditions. The government raised concerns back in June that Avenatti was accessing the internet through a computer owned by his bail-release custodian and longtime friend Jay Manheimer. Avenatti was temporarily released from a Manhattan prison in April amid the coronavirus pandemic following his conviction for extorting Nike. The conditions of his release included an agreement not to use any device with internet access, court records show....

