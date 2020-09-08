Manhattan Club Hits Insurer With $2.1M Water Damage Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan nightclub and eatery sued Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. in New York state court Tuesday, claiming the insurer breached an insurance contract by failing to fully compensate it after a pipe explosion caused $2.1 million in damages. 408 W. 15 Members LLC, which operates Gilded Lily & Kola House, told the Supreme Court of New York that Mt. Hawley did not fully pay for its water damage and business interruption losses covered under the policy. The eatery and nightclub, designed by Lenny Kravitz, held an "all risk" property policy with Mt. Hawley, according to the suit. In April 2019, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS