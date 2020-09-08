NY Judge Stays Wells Fargo Suit, Pending Calif. Settlement

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge hearing a putative class action that alleges a Wells Fargo software glitch cost borrowers their houses ordered a stay on Tuesday to see whether a pending $18.5 million nationwide settlement in a similar case in California federal court gets final approval. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti granted Wells Fargo's May 28 motion to stay the case — which was brought by two couples whose houses in Lagrangeville and Chittenango, New York, were foreclosed on — as a pending nationwide class settlement in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California could affect this and...

