9th Circ. Upholds Tribal Immunity In 'Half-Blood' Casino Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected an activist group's claim that a $400 million casino near San Diego is illegally run by a "half-blood Indian group" that isn't properly recognized by the federal government, affirming a lower court's order dismissing the suit because the tribe is entitled to tribal immunity. For seven years, the Jamul Action Committee has battled the Jamul Indian Village and federal government over the Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego, which opened its doors in 2016. That year, a California federal judge tossed the JAC's claims against the tribe and its development partners, finding they were barred by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS