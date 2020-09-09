DC Circ. Sends Clash Over FCC 5G Upgrade Order To 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has granted the Federal Communications Commission's bid to transfer to the Ninth Circuit a challenge by several major U.S. cities over the regulator's recent order limiting local governments' authority to block new 5G mobile sites under local building and zoning rules. In a one-page notice Tuesday, the circuit court did not expound on its reason for transferring the case. But the court cited the commission's unopposed Aug. 25 request to move the case so it can be consolidated with a similar petition seeking review of the same FCC order. Days after the FCC voted June 9 to speed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS