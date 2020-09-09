Conservative Group Backs Border Wall Funding At High Court

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A conservative advocacy group called on the U.S. Supreme Court to put the concerns of crime victims ahead of those of birdwatchers, defending the president's right to divert $2.5 billion in defense funding for border wall construction. In a friend-of-the-court brief filed Tuesday, the Landmark Legal Foundation argued that President Donald Trump acted within his executive authority in appropriating funds for new and reinforced barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border and accused the Sierra Club of prioritizing hiking over public safety in its opposition to the project. Landmark said that an equities analysis of the case weighed decidedly in favor of the...

