Whistleblower Developments To Watch For As 2020 Wraps

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to vote on a controversial plan that would allow it to pare down the top whistleblower bounties, Congress is mulling big changes to whistleblower law, and state and local leaders are erecting safeguards for workers who speak up about virus-related problems. Here, Law360 looks at these and other whistleblower developments in the works that could affect employees who come forward and the companies they accuse. SEC Considers Limits on Big Whistleblower Bounties The SEC is preparing to vote on a rule that would give the agency discretion to cut down whistleblower awards in...

