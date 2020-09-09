2nd Circ. Tosses WWE Injury Suits After 'Fatal' Inaction

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Wednesday tossed a group of suits claiming World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. hid the risks of head injuries, saying the wrestlers who filed suit failed to act after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the timeliness of appeals in consolidated cases. The three-judge panel said the high court's 2018 decision in Hall v. Hall — which held that in consolidated cases, a final judgment in one of the cases may immediately be appealed even if final judgments have not been entered in each of the other cases — renders the notices of appeal in four of the...

