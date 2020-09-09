EarthLink Accuses Charter Of Trying To Steal Customers

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications is engaging in a "calculated effort" to misrepresent Georgia-based internet provider EarthLink and unlawfully undercut competition for high-speed internet, according to a complaint filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court. EarthLink users are receiving misleading information from Charter that their provider is out of business or no longer available, EarthLink claims, in an apparent effort to sweep up its customers ahead of the impending expiration of a service agreement between the two companies impacting customers in states including New York. Charter's actions amount to breach of contract, defamation and deceptive acts under New York business law, among other infractions,...

