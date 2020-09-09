Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Won't Slash Podhurst's Fee In NFL Concussion Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Wednesday to further cut a $775,000 contingency fee Podhurst Orseck PA received for representing deceased former NFL fullback Kevin Turner in concussion litigation against the league.

In a nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel ruled that Podhurst is entitled to the fee, which had already been reduced from 22% to 15.5% of Turner's $5 million award by a lower court. Podhurst had represented the late Turner, who helped lead concussion-related litigation that was eventually consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"Here, the district court took the major step of slashing a contingent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!