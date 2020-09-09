3rd Circ. Won't Slash Podhurst's Fee In NFL Concussion Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Wednesday to further cut a $775,000 contingency fee Podhurst Orseck PA received for representing deceased former NFL fullback Kevin Turner in concussion litigation against the league. In a nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel ruled that Podhurst is entitled to the fee, which had already been reduced from 22% to 15.5% of Turner's $5 million award by a lower court. Podhurst had represented the late Turner, who helped lead concussion-related litigation that was eventually consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "Here, the district court took the major step of slashing a contingent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS