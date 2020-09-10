Epstein Accuser, Media Slam Maxwell's Bid To Shield Docs

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- One of Jeffrey Epstein's most outspoken accusers and a raft of media organizations have slammed Ghislaine Maxwell's attempt to keep her depositions from a settled defamation suit under seal, telling the Second Circuit that public interest outweighs the former Epstein associate's concerns that the transcripts could bias the sex trafficking case against her. In her brief filed Wednesday, Virginia Giuffre argued that Maxwell had ample notice that a New York federal court would likely unseal materials from Giuffre's 2015 suit against the Epstein associate, and that she waited too long to object. Maxwell had nearly a year to raise her concerns...

