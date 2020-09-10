Motorcyclist Can't Get New Trial Over Judge's Question

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed a take-nothing jury verdict in a motorcyclist's suit against a semitruck driver, saying the trial court did not abuse its discretion by asking the defense if they were sure they wanted to call the truck driver as a witness. Judge Kevin Jewell, writing for the panel, said counsel for Naegeli Transportation Inc. and truck driver Bennie Ray Valdez had said at trial that they wanted to call Valdez as a witness, to which the trial judge responded "Are you sure?" The defense counsel subsequently decided not to call any witnesses, the opinion noted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS