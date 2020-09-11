2nd Circ. Told NYU Workers' $358M ERISA Case Rightly Nixed

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Nine groups representing U.S. colleges asked the Second Circuit to not revive a class action accusing New York University of mismanaging workers' retirement savings, arguing that retirement plans generally offered by schools can't be compared to those in corporate America. The American Council on Education and the Association of American Universities, along with seven other organizations, filed an amicus brief Thursday backing NYU's July 2018 victory in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit brought by workers who claimed that two of the school's retirement plans did not act in the best interest of their 20,000 participants. The New York federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS