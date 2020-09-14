NY AG Says DHS Remains Evasive In Global Entry Case

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James says she has reason to believe that government attorneys made more false statements, in defense of the Trump administration's policy barring New Yorkers from enrolling in expedited security clearance programs for travelers, than the ones the attorneys identified to the New York federal court earlier this month. James said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Friday that the "glaring deficiencies" in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Sept. 4 report, which was ordered by the court, raised eyebrows about what else attorneys for the federal government might be hiding. "Defendants' extensive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS