3 Firms Vie To Lead Investors' Ideanomics Expo Center Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Three separate legal teams on Thursday told a Manhattan federal judge that they should be appointed to represent a proposed class of investors in Ideanomics Inc., an electric vehicle and fintech company, in a suit alleging the company used doctored photos to tout its Chinese expo center. A trio of Ideanomics investors — one represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, one by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and one by Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP — each claimed Friday that they had the greatest financial stake in the alleged fraud, asking U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels to appoint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS