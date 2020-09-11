Court-Appointed Adviser Blasts 'Corrupt' DOJ Flynn Flip

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's "exceedingly irregular" attempt to drop its prosecution of Michael Flynn is a "gross abuse of prosecutorial power" and an indication that the agency has "yielded to a pressure campaign" led by President Donald Trump to protect his political ally, a court-appointed adviser told a D.C. federal judge Friday. In a scathing 30-page filing urging U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to reject the department's May request, John Gleeson, a Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner and former federal judge and prosecutor, wrote that there's clear evidence DOJ's "motion reflects a corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS