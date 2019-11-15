Jury Convicts Trump Ally Roger Stone On All Counts

Law360, Washington (November 15, 2019, 11:54 AM EST) -- A D.C. federal jury found former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone guilty Friday of all seven felony charges of lying to Congress about his connections with WikiLeaks, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional committee's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Roger Stone, seen here entering a D.C. courthouse with his wife, Nydia Stone, on Friday, was found guilty of lying to Congress and witness tampering and faces up to 20 years in prison. (Getty) Stone, 67, is facing up to 20 years in prison. But the self-described political "dirty trickster" could receive a less severe punishment because...

