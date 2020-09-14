Judge Won't Block NEPA Overhaul During Litigation

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge let Trump administration revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act take effect Monday, declining to enjoin the rule's overhaul in one of several pending challenges to the revisions. In denying an injunction request, U.S. District Judge James P. Jones said Friday that it wasn't abundantly clear that environmental groups Wild Virginia, the Virginia Wilderness Committee and others would prevail on their allegations that the NEPA rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act and was inconsistent with Congress' intentions for the law. The Northern District of California had also been asked for injunctive relief in a case brought by...

