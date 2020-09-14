Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sports Memorabilia Co. Says SEC Used DOJ To Hide Evidence

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A sports memorabilia auction company facing fraud claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told a New York federal court that the regulator conducted a joint interview of a key witness with the Justice Department in order to avoid creating discoverable evidence that could undermine its case.

Collector's Coffee Inc. asked the court on Friday to compel the SEC to produce the notes from critical witness interviews conducted off the record as part of a joint investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice, saying that at least 22 witnesses were interviewed in this way but the notes have yet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!