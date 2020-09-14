Sports Memorabilia Co. Says SEC Used DOJ To Hide Evidence

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A sports memorabilia auction company facing fraud claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told a New York federal court that the regulator conducted a joint interview of a key witness with the Justice Department in order to avoid creating discoverable evidence that could undermine its case. Collector's Coffee Inc. asked the court on Friday to compel the SEC to produce the notes from critical witness interviews conducted off the record as part of a joint investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice, saying that at least 22 witnesses were interviewed in this way but the notes have yet...

