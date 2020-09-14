Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nokia Escapes Antitrust Suit Over Cellphone Tech Patent Pool

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has tossed a suit from a German auto component supplier accusing Nokia Corp. and others of violating antitrust law through their licensing practices for a pool of standard-essential patents covering cellular technology.

Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn on Thursday dismissed a suit from Continental Automotive Systems that targeted Nokia, Sharp Corp. and other technology firms that license SEPs through the licensing entity Avanci LLC.

The complaint included a claim for monopolization under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, contending the companies abused the monopoly power arising from the standard-setting process to exclude certain users of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!