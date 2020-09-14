Nokia Escapes Antitrust Suit Over Cellphone Tech Patent Pool

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has tossed a suit from a German auto component supplier accusing Nokia Corp. and others of violating antitrust law through their licensing practices for a pool of standard-essential patents covering cellular technology. Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn on Thursday dismissed a suit from Continental Automotive Systems that targeted Nokia, Sharp Corp. and other technology firms that license SEPs through the licensing entity Avanci LLC. The complaint included a claim for monopolization under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, contending the companies abused the monopoly power arising from the standard-setting process to exclude certain users of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS