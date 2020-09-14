MLB Gets Win In $6M Dominican Broadcasting Rights Fight

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Dominican Republic media provider must pay Major League Baseball more than $6 million in a broadcasting rights dispute after a New York judge on Monday rejected its complaints that the arbitrator who issued the underlying award had been improperly appointed. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil was unpersuaded by arguments from Corporación de Television y Microonda Rafa SA, or Telemicro, that it was denied due process when the American Arbitration Association appointed Stephen Strick as the arbitrator after Telemicro declined to provide any feedback to the institution's proposed list of arbitrators. The media company had argued in February that it didn't respond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS