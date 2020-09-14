Avenatti Slams Feds' Document Dump In Bid For More Time

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti urged a California federal court on Monday to give him a few more months to review the mountain of documents produced by prosecutors in recent months, ripping the prosecution for purportedly dragging its feet in discovery. Avenatti, who is facing embezzlement charges, is also fighting prosecutors' request to send him back to prison following a temporary release in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, prosecutors cited "clear and convincing" evidence that he used a computer to draft court documents in violation of his release conditions, but Avenatti slammed that bid on Friday, saying the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS