Mercedes-Benz To Pay $700M In Emissions Fraud Deal

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and its German parent Daimler AG have agreed to shell out an estimated $700 million to resolve a class suit by drivers who say the automaker sold them diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software made by Robert Bosch GmbH, according to filings made Monday in New Jersey federal court. The drivers asked U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to give an initial green light to the deal, which would see current owners and lessees of affected vehicles get payouts of $3,290 or more and former owners and lessees get $822.50. The approval bid notes that further payouts could be possible...

