FCA, Bosch Want Opt-Out Drivers' Bellwether Claims Snuffed

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and Bosch said Monday that California, Florida and Texas drivers can't claim they were deprived of a "package" of green vehicle features when they bought EcoDiesel vehicles allegedly rigged with emissions-cheating devices, saying their weak claims shouldn't proceed to a bellwether trial. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and German auto parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH pressed their bids to dismantle claims from 26 individuals — out of approximately 3,200 consumers — who had opted out of a $307 million settlement in the EcoDiesel multidistrict litigation and hoping to forge ahead with a series of bellwether trials next year. U.S. District...

