Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Defend Doc Request To NY Agency In Forex Case

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing Credit Suisse AG of foreign exchange market manipulation have defended a request for documents from New York state's banking regulator, saying their subpoena came after trying for nine months to obtain the material under the state's Freedom of Information Law.

The investors responded Monday in New York federal court to premotion letters from the New York State Department of Financial Services and Credit Suisse, which are seeking to quash a subpoena the agency said requests some 15 million pages of documents.

The investors argued that the documents are relevant to their claims that Credit Suisse participated in the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!