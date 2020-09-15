Bayer's Roundup Settlements Back On After 'Slight Hiccup'

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Cancer victims' counsel in multidistrict litigation over Monsanto's Roundup's alleged links to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma told a California federal judge Monday that they had reached "binding" settlements with Bayer AG following concerns last month that a previously announced $10.1 billion deal had fallen through. In separate filings, the three victims' attorneys told U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that the deals are now executed and binding, but they did not confirm the settlement amounts. Bayer announced on June 24 that it had reached an estimated $10.1 billion settlement, which it said would end roughly 75% of the current Roundup litigation. But last month,...

