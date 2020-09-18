Lone Star Laterals: Alston & Bird Launches Fort Worth Office

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The pandemic that has slowed court operations across the country hasn't seemingly impacted lateral moves by law partners in Texas, with many firms bolstering energy, employment and bankruptcy practice areas over the past month. Here, Law360 highlights some of the biggest moves from recent weeks in Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Alston & Bird LLP Robert Vartabedian Conrad Hester Expanding its Texas footprint, Alston & Bird announced this month it hired away three energy-focused, ex-Thompson & Knight LLP partners, two of whom are helping launch its new Fort Worth office and the other joining the firm's Dallas outpost....

