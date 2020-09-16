Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Slams Donziger's 'Repackaged' Recusal Request

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied Chevron Corp. foe Steven Donziger's motion that she recuse herself from his criminal contempt case, saying it is just a "repackaged version" of a previously rejected attempt to disqualify her combined with a "grab bag" of meritless complaints.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said she viewed Donziger's request as a motion for reconsideration, but he did not meet the requirements to prevail in such a motion.

The judge cited the Second Circuit's 1995 ruling in Shrader v. CSX Transp., Inc., which found that a motion for reconsideration must point to facts or data...

