DC Judge Won't Shield Indian Citizens From H-1B Visa Ban

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday refused to shield nearly 200 Indian citizens from President Donald Trump's proclamation barring foreigners from moving to the U.S. on new H-1B specialty occupation visas through the end of the year.Echoing his ruling this month in related litigation, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said the H-1B visa hopefuls were not likely tocontesting Trump's visa ban, which barred new H-1B visas, J-1 trainee visas, H-2B guest-worker visas and L visas for internal transfers.The proclamation, purportedly issued to free up jobs for American workers during the pandemic, has been met with an onslaught of litigation brought by would-be immigrants, technology giants and business associations.Judge Mehta, however, did conclude that the Indian citizens are likely to convince the court that the Trump administration must continue processing their visas despite the entry restrictions. But since they are unlikely to secure an end to those entry bars, their alleged harms "will persist" even if the U.S. Department of State processed their visa requests, the judge said.Within hours of Judge Mehta's opinion Wednesday, attorneys for the Indian citizens had filed a notice indicating their plans to appeal the ruling to the D.C. Circuit.Earlier this month, Judge Mehtato process green cards for winners of the Diversity Visa lottery, which gives out 55,000 green cards to foreign citizens from underrepresented countries, but stopped short of ordering relief for foreign citizens trapped abroad in other blocked visa categories.Since winners' eligibility for green cards expires at the end of September, Judge Mehta ordered the State Department to process their visas "expeditiously."The case is Panda et al. v. Wolf, case number 1:20-cv-01907 , in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.

