Enviros, States Urge Justices To Preserve Border Wall Ruling

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and two states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the Trump administration's challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that it overstepped by shifting $2.5 billion in defense funding to build a border wall, saying the move clearly flew in the face of Congress' decision not to give all the funding the president sought. The administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court in August to take up its appeal of a split Ninth Circuit ruling in June, saying that the Sierra Club and another environmental group as well as California and New Mexico are trying to jump into a...

