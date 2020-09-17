Spy Court Says It Lacks Authority To Declassify Its Records

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has refused to release court documents related to government surveillance and attorney misconduct, finding that it can't disclose the information in light of a February ruling over the declassification of records. FISC Judge James E. Boasberg said in three nearly identical opinions Wednesday that the court doesn't have the authority to decide whether the American Civil Liberties Union, ProPublica and the Southeastern Legal Foundation have a First Amendment right to access the records. Congress didn't authorize courts established under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, such as this one, to evaluate constitutional claims, and gave the courts...

