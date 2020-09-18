US Blocks New TikTok, WeChat Downloads

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT) -- Starting Sunday, American mobile platforms will be barred from distributing the popular, Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat, according to an early Friday announcement by the U.S. Department of Commerce. President Donald Trump's ban of the apps TikTok and WeChat will go into effect Sunday, Sept. 20. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) The ban will prevent new users from downloading the social media applications in the U.S. However, WeChat faces a full block this Sunday, with Commerce listing further restrictions that purport to cut WeChat off from the American internet ecosystem. TikTok will face those additional restrictions on Nov. 12. "At the president's direction, we...

