MLB, Yankees Ask 2nd Circ. To Keep Sign-Stealing Doc Secret

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees urged the Second Circuit to block the release of a 2017 letter about a league investigation into sign-stealing allegations, arguing it could harm the team's reputation and doesn't bolster a suit by fantasy sports consumers who claim they were duped by cheating scandals. In a brief dated Wednesday and made public Friday, MLB and its media arm, MLB Advanced Media, told the appellate court that the letter to the Yankees "played no role" in U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's decision to toss claims by DraftKings daily fantasy sports, or DFS, consumers against the league...

