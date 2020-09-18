Stay Lifted In $1.2B Award Fight Amid Stall In India Litigation

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has unpaused litigation brought by an Indian satellite company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award in a decade-old dispute with a division of India's space agency, even as bids to nix and enforce the award wind through Indian courts. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly noted that a protracted delay in the Indian proceedings, which are currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, weighs heavily in favor of lifting a stay in U.S. proceedings, brought in 2018 by India-based Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. Judge Zilly initially issued the stay in April...

