Calif. Judge Looks Ahead To Hearing On Census Chop

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday quizzed attorneys for the U.S. Census Bureau and the cities, tribes and groups challenging the shortening of 2020 census operations about the agency's reasons for the move, as the government hustled to furnish documents prior to a Tuesday hearing. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh held a teleconference Friday to work out deadlines for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the bureau to produce the administrative record for their census "replan," introduced in early August to compress about 8½ months of data collection and processing into just 4½ months, which prompted a suit by the...

