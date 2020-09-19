WeChat Users Win Bid To Prevent Shutoff By Trump Admin.

Law360 (September 19, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. WeChat users won their bid late Saturday to halt President Donald Trump's executive order restricting domestic usage of the popular Chinese app due to national security concerns, hours before the order was slated to take effect. During an emergency hearing held virtually Saturday afternoon, a California federal judge focused on whether the order would unnecessarily prevent users from communicating with each other. Late that night, the judge ruled that the Trump administration can't yank the platform from app stores or order U.S. companies to stop servicing it because it would be too disruptive to users, many of whom are Chinese speakers in the...

