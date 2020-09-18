Texas Panel Tosses $900K Verdict Over Bad Foam Insulation

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate panel has tossed a jury verdict awarding more than $900,000 in a suit accusing a home insulation company of negligently installing insulation and causing injuries and property damage, saying the suing family's expert opinions were conclusory and speculative. Judge Chari L. Kelly, writing for the majority, said the testimony of a doctor and researcher provided by plaintiffs Alan Lynn Taylor, Donna Kay Taylor and their daughter Sarah did not show "based on reasonable medical probability" that the family's exposure to spray foam insulation caused various conditions they complained of. The insulation was installed by Builder Services Group...

