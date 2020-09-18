Law Firm Misleading Facebook Privacy Deal Class, Court Told

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Class counsel who recently secured a $650 million biometric privacy settlement against Facebook is asking a California federal judge to block Levi & Korsinsky LLP from continuing to disseminate "highly misleading" ads encouraging class members to opt out of the landmark deal and pursue their own claims against Facebook. In an emergency motion filed Friday, class counsel from Edelson PC, Labaton Sucharow LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP notified the court that they had learned Friday morning that the law firm of Levi & Korsinsky has been soliciting class members to opt out of the $650 million settlement through ads that began appearing...

