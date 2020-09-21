Angola Says Energy Co. Must Arbitrate $1.1B Forgery Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An Angolan energy company's accusations that the country relied on forged documents to cancel a $1.1 billion partnership and seize four energy turbines belong in arbitration, the Angolan government told a New York federal court. The Republic of Angola and several of its agencies — including its Ministry of Energy and Water and its Finance Ministry — informed the federal court on Friday that all of its energy agreements with Aenergy SA contained a binding arbitration clause covering claims that the country improperly voided the contracts and cost Aenergy $550 million. "Plaintiffs agreed in writing, not once, but fifteen times, to...

