Calif. Insurer Appeals $21M Judgment In Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Cypress Insurance Co. is asking the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a $21 million judgment against it in a Georgia wrongful death suit, saying its liability for coverage in the automobile accident case is capped at $1 million. The California insurer filed on Friday a notice of appeal of an Atlanta federal trial court's February judgment against it, including $6 million in litigation costs, as well as the court's denial of its request for a new trial. Cypress insured an Alabama truck driver whose loaded trailer disconnected on a Georgia highway in December 2016 and rolled on top of pedestrian Kip E. Holland, who died...

