TikTok Files New Suit Over Trump's Ban On App Downloads

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- TikTok Inc. and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd. have filed a new suit against the Trump administration in D.C. federal court to stop a ban on U.S. downloads of the popular short-form video sharing app, alleging that the government overstepped its authority and violated due process rights and free-speech protections. The suit, filed late Friday, targets President Donald Trump's Aug. 6 executive order banning certain "transactions" with ByteDance amid purported privacy and national security concerns over the app's use of personal data, which the government insisted could be obtained by the Chinese government. The filing came hours after the U.S. Department...

