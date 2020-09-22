NFL, Union Seek To Toss Suit Over Changes To CBA Benefits

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The NFL, the players union and the league's retirement plan asked a D.C. federal court to toss a lawsuit from former players who say cuts to the plan's disability benefits approved in the most recent labor agreement left permanently injured players out in the cold, arguing the potential scope of the cuts is not clear and that the league and players are legally allowed to change the terms of the plan. In three separate court filings dated Sunday, the parties urged the court to toss claims from retired players to undo allegedly "devastating" disability benefit cuts in the league's new collective...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS