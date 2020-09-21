Epic Games Says Fortnite Isn't Security Threat To Apple

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Epic Games, in seeking to force Apple to restore Fortnite to the App Store, has blasted the tech giant for "half-truths and outright falsities," including that the video game was pulled as a security issue instead of a challenge to Apple's monopoly. Apple is merely trying to punish the video game developer for offering Fortnite players an end-run around the App Store's payment processing and its mandatory 30% commission, Epic Games said in a reply brief in support of its preliminary injunction bid on Friday. The developer argued that the tech giant has offered no legitimate reason why the video game...

