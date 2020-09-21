United Pilot Urges 7th Circ. To Revive Military Leave Suit

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A United Airlines pilot urged the Seventh Circuit on Monday to revive his lawsuit seeking payment for the short-term leave he takes as a military reservist, arguing the airline should compensate his leave the same way it would compensate jury duty. Pilot Eric White told a three-judge panel during oral argument that a lower court incorrectly dismissed his proposed class action lawsuit claiming United violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. White argues that the law requires employers to provide the same rights and benefits to employees seeking military leave as it would for comparable types of nonmilitary...

