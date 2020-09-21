Law Firm Denies Misleading Facebook Privacy Deal Class

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP responded to challenges that its ads encouraging class members to opt out of a recently secured $650 million biometric privacy settlement against Facebook and pursue their own claims are misleading, saying it "vigorously disputes" the allegations from class counsel. The law firm on Friday also told U.S. District Judge James Donato it temporarily pulled the ads in question until it can meet and confer with class counsel, so any temporary restraining order is unnecessary and should be denied as moot. "[Levi & Korsinsky] vigorously disputes lead counsel's suggestion that the Facebook material is misleading or incomplete in...

