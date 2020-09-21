NBC Settles TM Suit Over Golfpass Service

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal Media LLC told a New York federal judge Monday that it has reached a deal resolving claims it stole the name and concept of its Golf Channel Golfpass subscription service from a golf club app developer, monopolizing the market for online tee time bookings. In a one-page letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, NBC said it has reached a settlement with GolfClub LLC, which operates a mobile app called Golfpass to provide a platform for golfers to reserve tee times and access golf instruction. The unspecified deal was reached late Friday, according to the letter, and the parties...

